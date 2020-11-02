Republican-led effort to stop drive-thru ballots in Harris Co. has 'no standing,' federal judge rules

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7585381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"We will have drive-thru voting open tomorrow [on Election Day.] We will count those votes." Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins assures voters ahead of Election Day that drive-thru votes already cast will count, as per the court ruling on Monday, and drive-thru votes cast on Election Day will also count.