Politics

Pennsylvania judge orders halt to further vote certification

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania appeals court judge ordered state officials on Wednesday to halt any further steps toward certifying election results, a day after Gov. Tom Wolf said he had certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

Wolf's administration quickly asked the state Supreme Court to block the ruling from taking effect, saying there was no "conceivable justification" for it.


"Since the birth of our nation nearly 250 years ago, no court has ever issued an order purporting to interfere with a state's ascertainment of its presidential electors - until today," the administration said in its motion.

Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, a Republican, had issued the order and set a hearing for Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if she intended to hold up the certification of state and local contests on the ballot or interrupt the scheduled Dec. 14 meeting of the state's 20 electors.


Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and others filed suit Saturday to challenge approximately 2.5 million mail-in ballots that were predominantly cast by Democrats. They said the GOP-controlled state Legislature had failed to follow proper procedure when they voted last year to expand mail-in voting. The state Supreme Court has twice this month overturned Republican challenges over election issues.

EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden added to his team on Monday as a growing number of prominent Republicans call on President Trump to admit defeat,

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharrisburgdonald trumpvote 2020joe bidenpolitics
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County health officials address surge in COVID-19
SCE may shut off power on Thanksgiving due to fire danger
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
LA County supervisors decline to overturn dining ban
Trump pardons Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
Show More
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Cedars-Sinai ultra-cold freezers set to store COVID vaccine
Pasadena to step up enforcement as outdoor dining continues
Authorities in Jurupa Valley searching for missing teen with autism
50th anniversary showing of 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' airs Friday on ABC
More TOP STORIES News