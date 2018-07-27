A heated exchange in the Stormy Daniels lawsuit roiled in federal court Friday morning.The attorney for Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen issued a fiery plea to Judge S. James Otero to gag Michael Avenatti, the attorney for the porn star.Cohen's lawyer Brent Blakely accused Avenatti of carrying on a campaign in the court of public opinion with 170 appearances on television and 500 tweets regularly disparaging Cohen.Blakely asserted that Avenatti's statements could prejudice potential jurors."Frankly, it is unprecedented," Blakely said.Judge Otero said he is unlikely to issue a gag order, pointing out that the investigation of Cohen in New York is a separate matter from Stormy Daniel's lawsuit against Trump, which is pending in Los Angeles."The court has to make an order that does not impose a chilling effect on the First Amendment," Otero said. "That is the most sacred of rights."Avenatti claimed victory outside court.Avenatti would not elaborate further on a statement last night that there were three additional women who had been paid hush money by Trump.