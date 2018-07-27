POLITICS

Judge unlikely to issue gag order against Stormy Daniels' lawyer

EMBED </>More Videos

A federal judge said Friday he is unlikely to issue a gag order stopping a lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A heated exchange in the Stormy Daniels lawsuit roiled in federal court Friday morning.

The attorney for Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen issued a fiery plea to Judge S. James Otero to gag Michael Avenatti, the attorney for the porn star.

Cohen's lawyer Brent Blakely accused Avenatti of carrying on a campaign in the court of public opinion with 170 appearances on television and 500 tweets regularly disparaging Cohen.

Blakely asserted that Avenatti's statements could prejudice potential jurors.

"Frankly, it is unprecedented," Blakely said.

Judge Otero said he is unlikely to issue a gag order, pointing out that the investigation of Cohen in New York is a separate matter from Stormy Daniel's lawsuit against Trump, which is pending in Los Angeles.

"The court has to make an order that does not impose a chilling effect on the First Amendment," Otero said. "That is the most sacred of rights."

Avenatti claimed victory outside court.

Avenatti would not elaborate further on a statement last night that there were three additional women who had been paid hush money by Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpstormy danielsjudgecourtLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
CA governor candidate John Cox distances himself from Trump
1,800 children reunited with parents, sponsors by deadline
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein targeted in articles of impeachment by GOP
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD officer wounded in shooting in North Hills
VIDEO: Footage of NYC murder suspect's arrest in NoHo
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 12,300 acres
Disneyland collector opens Sherman Oaks exhibit before auction
'Far From the Tree' takes deep look at challenges families face
184 pounds of narcotics seized from SoCal streets
Bird scooters launched in Culver City
New depression treatment sends electrical pulses to brain
Show More
Firefighters nap in Redding yard after saving house
VIDEO: Shirtless man seen robbing Yucaipa residence
NYC murder suspect refuses to appear in LA court
South Bay schools to receive new air conditioning
Korean boy band opens pop-up shop in Hollywood
More News