ruth bader ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

The court said in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

The statement said the justice "is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
RBG surprises thrift store volunteers with thank you letter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Garcetti warns LA is on the verge of shutting down again
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China: WATCH LIVE
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Why you won't be getting change back at some stores
Black, Latino communities come together for unity march in LA
Show More
Santa Ana school campuses will stay closed to start school year
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Beloved Disney fan Joshua Obra dies after battle with COVID-19
Santa Monica gym takes workouts outside amid closures
OC officials vote in support of return to school without masks, physical distancing
More TOP STORIES News