WASHINGTON, D.C. (KABC) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, the Supreme Court announced Friday.
Ginsburg died at her home in Washington D.C. surrounded by family according to a court spokesperson.
Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, serving more than 27 years.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer complications at age 87, Supreme Court says
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, the Supreme Court announced Friday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News