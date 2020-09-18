Politics

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer complications at age 87, Supreme Court says

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, the Supreme Court announced Friday.
By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KABC) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, the Supreme Court announced Friday.

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington D.C. surrounded by family according to a court spokesperson.

Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, serving more than 27 years.

