Politics

Kal Penn empowers young voters in new show 'Kal Penn Approves This Message'

"Kal Penn Approves This Message" is Kal Penn's new show on Freeform, educating young voters and encouraging them to hit the polls on Election Day.
By
In Kal Penn's new show on Freeform "Kal Penn Approves This Message," he hopes to empower young voters and give them the tools they need to make an impact in the upcoming November election.

"We wanted to create a show that was funny first and uplifting and gave a young audience the chance to talk about and learn about a lot of the issues that might be on everybody's mind leading up to the election," said Penn.

The show features star-studded guests, first-time voters and explores topics that Gen Z and Millennials care about most.

ABC7 Eyewitness News spoke to Penn about the importance of focusing on young voters and what it'll take to get them to the polls.

Check out the video above for the full interview and watch "Kal Penn Approves This Message" on Freeform on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Each episode will also be available the next day on Hulu.
