SAN FRANCISCO -- Senator Kamala Harris is demanding a new investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Harris sent a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler Tuesday morning. The letter asked Nadler to hold Kavanaugh accountable for inappropriate behavior and contradictions of his prior testimony before the committee.
RELATED: Dem presidential candidates call for Brett Kavanaugh's impeachment
Kavanaugh was confirmed last November after emotional hearings in the Senate over a sexual assault allegation from his high school years.
The New York Times now reports that Kavanaugh faced a separate allegation from his time at Yale University.
MORE: Kavanaugh Vote: How key senators sided on cloture after FBI investigation
The alleged victim in that case refused to speak and friends did not remember any inappropriate behavior.
When he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year, Kavanaugh denied all allegations of impropriety.
Sen. Kamala Harris calls for new investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
BRETT KAVANAUGH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News