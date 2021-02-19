Politics

Kamala Harris to make personal visit to her Los Angeles home this weekend, first trip to area since inauguration

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are expected to visit their Los Angeles home this weekend, returning for the first time since she took office.

Harris has no public events on her schedule during the three-day visit, according to a statement from the Office of the Vice President.

Although the former U.S. senator primarily lived in the Bay Area prior to last year's election, she and Emhoff maintained a home in Brentwood.

Emhoff, an entertainment attorney, reportedly purchased the home in 2012 about two years before the couple married.

Presidential and vice-presidential visits to Los Angeles often result in traffic tie-ups as the Secret Service and local law enforcement block off roads to provide secure motorcade access.

No schedules or plans for road closures have been announced at this point, although there will be restrictions on air traffic, including media helicopters, over the area.
