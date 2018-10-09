POLITICS

Kanye West to visit President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, violence

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says West is scheduled to have lunch with President Donald Trump on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON --
Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says West is scheduled to have lunch with President Donald Trump on Thursday and meet with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Sanders said on Tuesday they'll talk about manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, where West grew up.

Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a "Saturday Night Live" show wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.


West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who successfully pushed Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender this year and has met with senior aides regarding criminal justice reform.
