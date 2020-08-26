Second Lady Karen Pence's Republican convention speech seen as speaking to suburban women

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6388586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Speakers from night 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 32) Watch First lady Melania Trump's full remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- Before her husband closes out the evening, Karen Pence is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night.The second lady has been hitting the campaign trail on behalf of the president and her husband Vice President Mike Pence this year.An evangelical Christian and former first lady of Indiana, Pence is seen as speaking particularly to suburban women and is likely to interweave politics and faith into her remarks.Look to whether she joins several speakers this week in sharing a personal story that aims to convey the president's empathy.According to the Trump campaign, Mrs. Pence will "share stories about the heroes of the U.S. Armed Forces and how they have the unwavering support" of the president and her husband.Mike Pence will deliver the marquee speech Wednesday night from Baltimore's Fort McHenry, which inspired "The Star-Spangled Banner."The night was to include remarks from the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as well as several administration officials including departing Counselor Kellyanne Conway, the manager of Trump's 2016 general election campaign, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.Also speaking are former football coach Lou Holtz and Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany.