Kavanaugh accuser accepts request to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee next week

Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers have accepted a request for her to testify to a senate panel about allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teens.

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, has agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, ABC News reported Saturday, citing an email from Ford's lawyers that was sent to the committee.

But attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford say in a letter to the committee's Republican majority that they want to set up a time later Saturday to keep discussing terms of Ford's appearance.

Vice President Mike Pence called the Supreme Court nominee "a man of integrity with impeccable credentials." He expressed confidence that Republicans "will manage this confirmation properly with the utmost respect for all concerned" and said he expected Kavanaugh to join the high court soon.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had set a Friday night deadline for the 51-year-old California psychology professor to agree to the committee's latest offer setting terms for her appearance.

Ford's lawyers asked for another day. In a tweet aimed at Kavanaugh shortly before midnight, Grassley said he was giving them additional time.

"She shld decide so we can move on. I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It's not my normal approach to b indecisive," Grassley wrote.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this article as they become available. ABC News and the Associated Press contributed reporting.
