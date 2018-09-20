Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford sees support in hometown Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. --Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault decades ago, has faced vicious online harassment and death threats after her name became public.
But the professor at Palo Alto University has also seen a wave of support in her hometown.
An airplane flew a banner over the Bay Area on Thursday that read: "Thank you Christine. We have your back."
And her neighbors in Palo Alto have been working to recruit letters of support.
"The trolls of the world have no problem making comments and getting their voices heard," neighbor Kristen Podulka told station KGO in San Francisco. "So, I thought, how can we combat that for her? How can we counter this hate mail that she's getting?"
Podulka is now on a mission to fill Blasey Ford's mailbox with letters of love and support.
"Anyone can write her and say, 'Thank you for standing up for women,'" Podulka said.
In the last few days, letters have poured in by the dozens from within the Palo Alto community and beyond. Podulka says people have even written from Singapore, Denmark and France.
She initially shared her Palo Alto address before interest in Thank You Cards for Christine attracted more letters than she could handle.
Podulka says she is now encouraging people to send their letters directly to Palo Alto University, addressing the mail to Blasey Ford.
Podulka says she's alerted the university about her direction.
On social media, Podulka says she's using #ThankYoucardsforChristine to spread the support.
Ford is a 51-year-old clinical psychology professor who teaches at Palo Alto and Stanford.
She also has Southern California connections as an alumna of Pepperdine University and she taught as a visiting professor at the Malibu school in the 1990s.
Ford has claimed that Kavanaugh attacked her when she was a teen. She told The Washington Post that Kavanaugh had forced himself on her in a bedroom at a party when he was 17 and she was 15, attempting to remove her clothes and clapping his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. She says she escaped when a friend of Kavanaugh jumped on the bed.