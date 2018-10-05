POLITICS

Kavanaugh Senate vote: Collins, Manchin back nominee, paving way for confirmation

The Senate voted 51-49 to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the final vote, which is set for this weekend.

WASHINGTON --
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and remaining undecided Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin both said Friday they will vote yes on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, all but ensuring that a deeply riven Senate will elevate the conservative jurist to the nation's highest court despite allegations that he sexually assaulted women decades ago.

The dramatic Senate floor announcement by perhaps the chamber's most moderate Republican ended most of the suspense over a tortuous, election-season battle that had left Kavanaugh's fate in doubt for nearly a month after the first accusation against him. It all but assured a victory for President Donald Trump's quest to move the Supreme Court rightward, perhaps for decades, and a satisfying win for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the GOP's conservative base.

The Senate's showdown roll call confirmation vote is expected Saturday afternoon.

MORE: How key senators sided on cloture after FBI investigation
Just four senators have yet to declare their intentions ahead of Friday's initial vote on whether to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. ''Good Morning America'' has the latest.



With Republicans controlling the chamber by a narrow 51-49, Collins' "yes" vote essentially assured a minimum of 50 votes for Kavanaugh. Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a fellow moderate and friend of Collins, has indicated that she will vote no, calling Kavanaugh "a good man" but maybe "not the right man for the court at this time."


Vice President Mike Pence planned to be available Saturday in case his tie-breaking vote was needed.

Kavanaugh's path to the court seemed unfettered until mid-September, when Christine Blasey Ford accused him of drunkenly sexually assaulting her in a locked bedroom at a 1982 high school gathering. Two other women later emerged with sexual misconduct allegations from the 1980s, all of which Kavanaugh has denied.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who's repeatedly battled Trump and will retire in January, said he'd vote for Kavanaugh's confirmation "unless something big changes."

MORE: Kavanaugh defends himself in Wall Street Journal op-ed over fiery testimony
In the procedural ballot, senators voted 51-49 to limit debate, defeating Democratic efforts to scuttle the nomination with endless delays. That was the day's first GOP victory in the spellbinding battle that's been fought against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement and stalwart conservative support for Trump.

Deeply coloring the day's events was a burning resentment by partisans on both sides, on and off the Senate floor.

MORE: Actress Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Actress Amy Schumer was among hundreds detained at a staged sit in Washington, D.C. to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
