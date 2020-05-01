Kim Jong Un makes public appearance, North Korea says, amid speculations about health

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean media is reporting that the nation's leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in weeks, in an effort to end speculation about his health.There has been speculation about his health after the North Korean leader had not appeared in public for weeks, with rumors that he was in grave danger or a vegetative state after surgery.Because of the nation's strict control of information, intelligence reports have varied about the accuracy of those rumors.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.