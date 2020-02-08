2020 presidential election

Amy Klobuchar hammers Pete Buttigieg over Senate impeachment comments

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is unloading on former Mayor Pete Buttigieg at Democrats' presidential debate for saying that watching the chaos in Washington almost made him want to change the channel to cartoons.

"It's easy to go after Washington," she said Friday, but "it's much harder to lead."

Klobuchar took Buttigieg to task especially for his mockery of the Senate impeachment proceedings. She noted the "courageous" votes of Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. Both men voted to convict Trump - Romney on one count - and remove him from office.

In her sharpest blow, Klobuchar implicitly compared Buttigieg's argument to the man Democrats hope to topple in November. "We have a newcomer in the White House now, and look where it got us," she said. "I think having some experience is a good thing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegdebatedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
Sanders says he's evolved on gun control issues during Dem debate
Fact Check: Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Andrew Yang: Mistake to think Trump is 'the cause of all our problems'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Judge holds off dismissing charges against OC doctor and girlfriend
OC couple accused of drugging, raping women break their silence
Officials: TSA agent tricked traveler into showing breasts
New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
42 cases of hepatitis A confirmed in San Bernardino County, officials say
1 dead, 6 injured in fire erupts at hotel in Mid-City
Show More
Man brutally attacks woman inside Las Vegas elevator
Mulholland Drive closed in Hollywood Hills due to hazmat situation
"Hair Love" got its start with Streetlights, an LA non-profit focused on diversity
Oscars: Final touches underway for Hollywood's biggest night
Braille Institute empowers people who are blind to use latest cellphone and media technology
More TOP STORIES News