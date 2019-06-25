Activists step up training for immigrants, urging 'know your rights'

From Los Angeles to Atlanta, advocates and attorneys have brought civil rights workshops to schools, churches, storefronts and consulates, tailoring their efforts on what to do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers show up at home or on the road.
The activists from organizations big and small have role played interactions, handed out pocket guides, provided hotlines, hosted webinars and offered scripts on what to say.
The result, advocates argue, is more savvy immigrants who are increasingly refusing to open their doors or provide information. It's something they hope will blunt any impact of a planned deportation effort that President Donald Trump said he's delaying.
Trump said in a tweet Saturday he would delay the sweep for two weeks to give lawmakers time to discuss border solutions.
At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019
Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together. https://t.co/R9PDrfaKWj— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 22, 2019