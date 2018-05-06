POLITICS

Koreatown residents protest homeless shelter plan

Koreatown residents protested Sunday against a plan to put a homeless shelter near schools. (KABC)

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Koreatown residents protested Sunday against a plan to put a homeless shelter near schools.

They were speaking out against the decision to put a temporary facility in the city.

Demonstrators say the homeless facility would mean less business for companies in the heart of Koreatown. They're also worried about its proximity to schools.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has declared an emergency shelter crisis.

Protesters say they recognize that crisis -- but they say the city has left them out of the planning process.
