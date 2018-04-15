SCHOOL FUNDING

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin blames teacher protests for child sex assault, drug use

EMBED </>More Videos

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin claimed school closures due to a teacher protest led to the sexual assault of children left unattended at home. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Danny Clemens
FRANKFORT, Ky. --
Kentucky's governor is facing backlash after he claimed that widespread school closures spurred by teacher demonstrations led to unattended children being sexually assaulted, poisoned and exposed to drugs.

"You know how many hundreds of thousands of children today were left home alone? I guarantee you today somewhere in Kentucky a child was sexually assaulted that was left home because there was nobody there to watch them," Republican Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters on Friday.

"I guarantee you today a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were home alone because a single parent didn't have money to take care of them," he said, adding that "some we introduced to drugs for the first time because they were vulnerable and left alone."

Bevin slammed the closures, saying that he was "offended by the idea that people so cavalierly, flippantly disregarded what was best for children."

The comments drew near-immediate backlash, with the Republican-led Kentucky House passing a pair of resolutions in condemnation.

Bevin's remarks came after dozens of Kentucky school districts canceled classes on Friday as teachers called out of work to attend demonstrations demanding increased education funding. According to the Kentucky Educator's Association, 10,000 teachers and supporters assembled at the state capitol for demonstrations that day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsschool closingsteacherschild sex assaultu.s. & worldschool fundingKentucky
SCHOOL FUNDING
San Pedro car show supports local high school athletics
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard thanks to USC program
Hollywood High's JROTC closing down after 100 years
More school funding
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News