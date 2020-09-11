Los Angeles begins installing 123 vote-by-mail drop boxes throughout city

The city is assisting the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk with the ballot box installations, which are intended to give people a safe and easy option to vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"StreetsLA is proud to assist on this important civic initiative, and I thank the staff who are working quickly to get these ... convenient mail drop boxes installed and in place for the election,'' said Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of StreetsLA, formerly known as the Bureau of Street Services.
StreetsLA will install 77 drop boxes, mostly outside city libraries. The remainder will be installed by the city Department of Recreation and Parks at some of its properties across Los Angeles.
Dodger Stadium and The Forum in Inglewood will also be available for voters who want to cast their ballots in person or simply drop off their mail-in ballot.
"Nothing should keep Angelenos from casting their ballot, because our democracy is stronger when more people engage in our political process,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said. It's our responsibility to make voting as simple, easy and accessible as possible, and these new ballot boxes will place the power of participation in the heart of local communities, preserving and promoting every Angeleno's democratic rights.''
The installations began last weekend and are scheduled to be completed by Sept. 20. All Vote by Mail drop boxes throughout the city and county will be available to voters beginning Oct. 5, the same day the county begins mailing ballots to voters.
The Board of Public Works Commission voted last Friday to authorize and move forward with the ballot box installations.
"Public Works is very excited to collaborate with the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder, along with our fellow city departments to expand and maximize vote-by-mail access across Los Angeles,'' Board of Public Works President Greg Good said. "Voting should be easy, and providing Angelenos additional and convenient options to send in their ballot is something we relish being a part of.''
More information can be found at streetsla.lacity.org.