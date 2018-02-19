Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer says Congress needs to follow California and L.A.'s lead and enact stricter gun control with a focus on assault-style weapons.Speaking on Eyewitness Newsmakers, Feuer said gun violence should be treated as a public health issue as well as a public safety issue. As co-chair of Prosecutors Against Gun Violence, he reacted to the Parkland, Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead even though the suspected gunman showed every red flag for violence.Feuer said California enacted a law allowing a court hearing to take away weapons from someone who poses a threat to himself and others and blasted Congress for failing to address the issue, asking, "Where is the outrage?"The city attorney also weighed in on L.A.'s homeless crisis, calling for the establishment of a "homelessness czar" to coordinate and be accountable for city and county efforts. He said the Homeless Services Authority should be audited. Voters have approved more than $1 billion in tax money to build permanent supportive housing, and Feuer favors motel conversions for quick emergency shelter.Immigration, from ICE raids to DACA, was discussed. The L.A. city attorney has joined a number of federal lawsuits, including a challenge to the Muslim travel ban, which will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in April. His office is also challenging the denial of a federal law enforcement grant because L.A. is a so-called "sanctuary city."Feuer did not comment directly on Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch Englander's directive asking his office to help the city get out of the RecycLA agreement, but he asked residents with specific instances of missed pickups and other problems to call 800-773-2489.