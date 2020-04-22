LA City Council to vote on rent assistance program for low-income residents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6116330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dozens of vehicles streamed past Mayor Garcetti's home as activists call for him to immediately cancel rent.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council will decide Wednesday morning whether to bring back a rent assistance program to help low-income renters impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.The Renters' Assistance Program is aimed at providing additional assistance beyond protections already in place. The program will be for families and individuals who will struggle in the first few months to catch up on payments.All renters affected by COVID-19 are already protected by the city's eviction moratorium that gives renters 90 days after the emergency declaration ends to repay rent.Council President Nury Martinez has dedicated $1 million from her discretionary funds as seed money. She hopes the program will gain the support of her colleagues to provide financial assistance to families that need it the most.The council will also call on the L.A. city attorney to write a workers recall and retention ordinance, which would provide job re-hiring protections for workers impacted by layoffs at airports and those who work in the hospitality industry. The ordinance would also require those employees be retained even when companies transfer.The vote will be held at 10 a.m.