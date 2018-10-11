POLITICS

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander exits for private sector job

FILE - Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander is pictured speaking at an event.

LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitchell Englander has stepped down to take a private sector job, he announced Thursday.

Englander made the announcement in a press release, saying that he will stay on the council through the end of the year. In the interim, he said he "will remain laser-focused on continuing to represent my district as I have always done."

Englander, who represented L.A.'s 12th District and was chair of the council's public safety committee, is leaving to become the vice president of a sports and entertainment advisory, development and investment company.

"If I ever dreamed of fulfillment beyond what being a Councilmember has brought me, it would be to make a significant difference in many more lives and communities," Englander said.

"This new endeavor will give me just that. The remarkable people I am joining are not only passionate about their work, they care deeply about improving lives in every community they work in - and they do."

City News Service contributed to this report.
