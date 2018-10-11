Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitchell Englander has stepped down to take a private sector job, he announced Thursday.Englander made the announcement in a press release, saying that he will stay on the council through the end of the year. In the interim, he said he "will remain laser-focused on continuing to represent my district as I have always done."Englander, who represented L.A.'s 12th District and was chair of the council's public safety committee, is leaving to become the vice president of a sports and entertainment advisory, development and investment company."If I ever dreamed of fulfillment beyond what being a Councilmember has brought me, it would be to make a significant difference in many more lives and communities," Englander said."This new endeavor will give me just that. The remarkable people I am joining are not only passionate about their work, they care deeply about improving lives in every community they work in - and they do."