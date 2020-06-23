Los Angeles Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in connection with federal bribery, corruption probe

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar was arrested and taken into federal custody on Tuesday in connection with a nearly two-year federal bribery and corruption probe at City Hall.
Huizar, 51, has served on the council since 2005 and is now facing a racketeering charge that alleges he used his position to leverage bribes and "other financial benefits," according to the U.S. District Attorney. He is suspected of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a developer in exchange for his support of a downtown high-rise project. He is expected to appear in federal court on Tuesday.
Federal officials were expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss his arrest.
FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents arrested Councilman Jose Huizar without incident early Tuesday at his Boyle Heights home. The mayor and other city leaders have been calling for Huizar to resign since his former special assistant agreed to plead guilty in a $1 million bribery scheme involving real estate developers.
Council President Nury Martinez issued a statement shortly after his arrest and said she would begin the process of removing Huizar from office.
"While today's announcement on the arrest of Councilmember Huizar is not unexpected, the horrendous and disgusting allegations leveled against him and others have painted a dark cloud over our City government for a long time now," the statement from Martinez read.
Huizar chaired the City Council's powerful Planning and Land Use Management Committee until 2018, when he was stripped of that other other assignments after federal agents served a search warrant at Huizar's home in Boyle Heights. During the search of his home, agents discovered and seized nearly $130,000 in cash that was stashed in his closet.
Last month, former Huizar aide George Esparza, 33, agreed to plead to a count of racketeering conspiracy, which could carry a maximum 20-year prison term, according to prosecutors.
Esparza, who left his city job in 2018, acknowledged in his plea agreement that from 2013 to 2018, he and a person identified in documents as "Councilmember A" were involved in a scheme to sell influence to several developers, including the billionaire head of a Chinese company who wanted to build a 77-story downtown skyscraper.
Esparza was the fourth person to agree to plead guilty in the LA corruption probe. The others include a real estate developer, political fundraiser and a former councilman, Mitchell Englander.
Englander is accused of obstructing an investigation into tens of thousands of dollars in cash, female escort services and other perks.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.
