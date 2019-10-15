Politics

LA County CEO Sachi Hamai to retire after 31-year career

Sachi Hamai is seen in a photo provided by L.A. County. (Los Angeles County)

By Pamela K. Chen
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County CEO Sachi A. Hamai has announced her retirement, following a 31-year career.

She was appointed CEO in 2015, and is the first Asian American woman to serve in the position.

Hamai oversaw the County's $36.1 billion budget. According to the county, Hamai's fiscal management led to its highest overall credit ratings ever and significant increases in the Rainy Day Fund.

She focused on key issues like homelessness, healthcare and immigrants' rights, and was a key figure in launching the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative.

Hamai has helped to fund housing initiatives through the voter-approved Measure H, which is the quarter-cent sales tax passed in 2017.

The county reports more than 16,000 individuals and families have moved into permanent housing. Despite the numbers, tens of thousands continue living on the streets of L.A. County.

"Clearly, there is plenty of hard work ahead - especially in the area of homelessness - but I am proud to have moved the County forward and positioned it to meet current and future challenges," Hamai said.

Her retirement takes effect in early 2020. The Board of Supervisors will select her successor.
