LA County considering proposal to close Men's Central Jail on heels of massive budget cut

The county Board of Supervisors were expected Tuesday to vote on developing a plan that would shut down the jail. Officials say the aging facility consistently ranks as one of the worst in the country but the proposal has drawn considerable pushback.
"(These) are dangerous, dangerous offenders that will be released back into our communities. It's unacceptable," said Patricia Wenskunas, founder of Crime Stoppers, an organization that represents crime victims and their families.
The consideration comes as county officials look for ways to rely less on law enforcement and incarceration.
Last week, the board approved a massive budget cut proposal which Sheriff Alex Villanueva says will defund the department by more than $150 million, taking away vital crime services. That's on top of the $400 million the department has already been underfunded for the next fiscal year.
Critics, including families of crime victims, fear the cuts could result in the elimination of the Special Victims Bureau and other detective units.
"We understand there are budget cuts and budgets that have to be met. We understand that because we run a household, but we don't want to put at risk the rest of the community," said Richard Walker, a father of a murder vicitm.