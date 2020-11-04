LA County district attorney race: Challenger George Gascon holds sizable lead over incumbent Jackie Lacey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6757108" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marc Brown moderated as Jackie Lacey and George Gascón met in an hour-long debate on ABC7.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Although no one has yet declared victory in the high-profile race for Los Angeles County district attorney, challenger George Gascon on Wednesday had established a sizable lead over incumbent Jackie Lacey after nearly 2.8 million ballots were counted.The at-times bitter contest became somewhat of a flashpoint amid growing calls for criminal-justice reform in the wake of George Floyd's death and similar incidents involving law enforcement officers.Gascon's held a lead of 54% to Lacey's 46% as of Wednesday afternoon.Outside of Lacey's office at the Hall of Justice, the group Black Lives Matter Los Angeles has held weekly protests for the past three years, demanding accountability from authorities.The activists' chants often include "Bye, Jackie!" "Jackie Lacey must go!" and "Prosecute killer cops!"Many of the demonstrators expressed confidence that when all votes have been counted, Gascon will be set to lead the nation's largest local prosecutor's office. Wednesday's event outside the Hall of Justice was billed as a celebration rather than a protest."It was just one year ago that Mr. Gascon, a first-time candidate in L.A., entered this race to challenge a well-funded two-term incumbent in the largest county in America," his campaign said in a statement. "While the initial results are promising, we are not prepared to declare victory. But this community's demand for justice, equity and change was heard loud and clear on Election Day."Meanwhile, in a statement provided to ABC7, Lacey said: "With much of the vote still out, we will be awaiting further results. This process is going to take some time, and it is important that every vote is county and the people of L.A. County have their voices heard."