LA County district attorney race: Lacey to speak at Friday press conference as Gascon maintains significant electoral lead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6757108" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marc Brown moderated as Jackie Lacey and George Gascón met in an hour-long debate on ABC7.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As challenger George Gascon maintained a considerable lead in the closely watched race for Los Angeles County, incumbent Jackie Lacey scheduled a Friday morning press conference "about the future of the office."According to the most recent preliminary results released by the county registrar-recorder's office, Gascon had 53.7% of the vote to Lacey's 46.2% as of late Thursday afternoon, giving the former San Francisco DA a lead of 229,022 votes.In a statement, the registrar's office said about 791,200 votes from Tuesday's election were yet to be counted. These included vote-by-mail ballots, conditional voter registration ballots and provisional ballots cast at voting centers.Gascon positioned himself as a reformer in the race against Lacey, who has served two terms as head of the largest local prosecutorial office in the country."It was just one year ago that Mr. Gascon, a first-time candidate in L.A., entered this race to challenge a well-funded two-term incumbent in the largest counted in America," his campaign said in a statement. "While the initial results are promising, we are not prepared to declare victory. But this community's demand for justice, equity and change was heard loud and clear on Election Day."As incumbent, Lacey's tenure was marked by protests from Black Lives Matter activists and other progressives who felt she was not aggressive enough in prosecuting police officers and sheriff's deputies involved in civilian deaths.Outside of Lacey's office at the Hall of Justice, BLM Los Angeles has held weekly protests for the past three years, demanding accountability from authorities.The activists' chants often include "Bye, Jackie!" "Jackie Lacey must go!" and "Prosecute killer cops!"One of the organizers of the protests outside Lacey's office compared those demonstrations to the 381-day Montgomery bus boycott in Alabama in the mid-1950s."So we are in that tradition, we are in that pattern," he said. "We have been here for over three years now. I've been looking at pictures that I took back in 2017. And it is our consistency and regularity that has helped sustain us."But this is a victory for the families," he said, referring to those whose loved ones have died in incidents involving law enforcement officers.