LA County drops plan for $2B jail in favor of mental health facility

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors this week abandoned years of planning to rebuild Men's Central Jail and voted 3-2 to rebuild it as at least one mental health facility. The author and co-author of the new plan appeared on Eyewitness Newsmakers.