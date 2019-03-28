Politics

Smoking restrictions expand in LA County to include vaping, marijuana

Los Angeles County has expanded restrictions on smoking to include vaping and marijuana.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is expanding restrictions on smoking to include vaping tobacco and marijuana.

The ordinance, approved by the LA County Board of Supervisors, added vaping and cannabis to an existing ban on smoking at Los Angeles County beaches, parks, and outdoor areas of county buildings.

The ordinance cites the effects of secondhand smoke as a primary concern.

Some county residents say secondhand smoke is not a significant danger in outdoor areas.

"I can surely understand that some people really hate the smell or the secondhand smoke effects," said Lawndale resident Patrick Facey, "but if you're in an outdoor area, I don't think it's as serious as it's portrayed to be."

Smoking is also banned within 25 feet of outdoor areas that serve food and within 40 feet of mobile food vendors.
