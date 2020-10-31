LA County expands voting locations in Huntington Park following city plea for more resources

HUNTINGTON PARK (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Registrar's office, along with LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis, announced Thursday they will be adding two additional voting locations in Huntington Park following the city's ask for more voting resources for the general election.
In a written statement Solis said, "The voices of our Huntington Park residents' matter, and that is why the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder, at my direction, is taking the appropriate steps to ensure all voters can exercise their fundamental right to vote in an option of their choice."
The announcement comes after ABC7 published a story about Huntington Park officials demanding more voting resources.
Initially, the city only had one vote center and a second location was added in October, according to city officials.
The new two locations are mobile vote centers and will be available to voters only on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In a written statement Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said, "We are committed to ensuring access to all voters on Election Day. While challenged by the COVID-19 restrictions and the limited availability of large open spaces within the City, we are pleased to partner with LAUSD and the City of Huntington Park to establish two additional Election Day voting sites in the City through our Mobile Vote Center Program. In addition to serving voters within the City of Huntington Park, this represents an expansion of voting options for voters throughout the Southeast Los Angeles County region."
The city will now have four voting locations on Election Day.
The two new locations will be located at:
Raul R Perez Memorial Park
6208 Alameda St Huntington Park, CA 90255
Location: Basketball Courts
Facility Partner: City of Huntington Park
Nimitz Middle School
6021 Carmelita Ave
Huntington Park, CA 90255
Location: Parking Lot Facility
Partner: LAUSD
