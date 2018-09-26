POLITICS

Los Angeles County board prepared to fight proposed changes to green card policy

EMBED </>More Videos

A proposed rule change on green cards by the Trump administration is being met with harsh criticism by immigrant rights groups and Los Angeles-area politicians. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A proposed rule change on green cards by the Trump administration is being met with harsh criticism by immigrant rights groups and Los Angeles-area politicians.

The new public charge rule change looks into whether an applicant for a green card would need public assistance to live in the U.S.

Critics argue it would force current green card holders or legal residents to make a difficult choice - pursue citizenship or accept public help such as food stamps and housing subsidies, but not both.

"At this time, it's more of our effort to let the community know that we are standing by them, that our services are available," Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

So far, the rule change is only a proposal and has not gone into effect. But immigrant rights groups are concerned because they see it as another way for the Trump administration to control who's allowed into the country.

"It's not shocking that you have a president now that is adding an extra layer of criteria with regards to legal permanent residency in the United States on the issues of public charge, whether it's Section 8 housing, whether it's food stamps - these are basic human necessities," state Sen. Kevin de Leon said.

If the rule change is published, there's a 60-day period for public comment.

"Now is the time to take action - to call our representatives in Congress and the Senate and also Homeland Security to voice your concerns," Solis said.

The final version of the motion will go toward the LA County Board of Supervisors next week. Indications are if there is a rule change, the board will fight it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpmoneyfood stampsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
New proposition could end California's high-speed rail project
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
President Trump: China 'attempting to interfere' with 2018 US election
More Politics
Top Stories
Cajon Pass brush fire shuts down 15 Freeway
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape in Oxnard
80,000 people died of flu last winter in US
Video shows burglary suspects inside Puig's Encino home
Uber agrees to $148M settlement over data breach
New proposition could end California's high-speed rail project
Burglary reported at Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home
Show More
Man shot to death in Long Beach Jack in the Box drive-thru
Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, Chipotle kick off 'Dine and Donate'
Hollywood Bowl ticket prices set to increase
ICE: DTLA murder suspect had been deported 6 times
Christina Salvo shares memories of growing up in Temple City, Arcadia
More News