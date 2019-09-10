Politics

Rent control ordinance to be considered at L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to consider a proposed rent-control ordinance that would also prohibit evictions without cause.

Meanwhile, supporters of the ordinance rallied outside the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, there the board is set to vote on whether to make protections permanent for some 100,000 renters in the county's unincorporated areas.

Some officials insist that even more can be done.

"Three million out of the 10 million L.A. county residents are living with no rent protection at all," Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said at the rally. "If I'm paying $1,700 a month and my landlord says, 'Next month, your rent goes up to $3,500,' there's nothing I can do."

Supervisor Hilda Solis said the supervisors' vote would be part of a larger movement.

"Whatever the county does, when we sneeze, sometimes it creates a cold," she told demonstrators. "Sometimes it creates a revolution."

Among the ordinance's supporters are the mayors of Culver City and Inglewood. Both cities have passed rent control legislation and are calling on about 75 other cities to do the same.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeles countyrental propertyrentsrenters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought after rape in Cal State Fullerton parking structure
Mother of Inglewood boy whose body was found in public pool speaks out
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Multi-vehicle crash closes PCH for in Pacific Palisades
Riverside mailboxes picked up for repairs, not stolen, USPS says
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
65-year-old man in grave condition after hit-and-run crash in South L.A.
Show More
Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs hit with force of 10 billion atomic bombs
CA earmarks $10M for homeless services in Palm Springs
Free Pilates classes offered at Inglewood Family Resource Center
VIDEO: Deaf woman berated at Jack in the Box for not using speaker to order
California closer to letting college athletes make money
More TOP STORIES News