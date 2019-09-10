Rent control ordinance to be considered at L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to consider a proposed rent-control ordinance that would also prohibit evictions without cause.Meanwhile, supporters of the ordinance rallied outside the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, there the board is set to vote on whether to make protections permanent for some 100,000 renters in the county's unincorporated areas.Some officials insist that even more can be done."Three million out of the 10 million L.A. county residents are living with no rent protection at all," Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said at the rally. "If I'm paying $1,700 a month and my landlord says, 'Next month, your rent goes up to $3,500,' there's nothing I can do."Supervisor Hilda Solis said the supervisors' vote would be part of a larger movement."Whatever the county does, when we sneeze, sometimes it creates a cold," she told demonstrators. "Sometimes it creates a revolution."Among the ordinance's supporters are the mayors of Culver City and Inglewood. Both cities have passed rent control legislation and are calling on about 75 other cities to do the same.