LA looking to add more emergency homeless shelters

Mayor Eric Garcetti declared an emergency shelter crisis, signing several ordinances Tuesday into law to speed up the process of building new homes."To end homelessness in Los Angeles we have no other choice", said Garcetti.In his state of the city address Garcetti said his new budget includes $430 million to deal with the homeless issue. Some of the money will go to build long-term housing, some for immediate shelters.One plan is to convert motel rooms."Think about it - if you add a small kitchen to a motel room you got yourself a pretty good starter apartment, a place that reminds you you're a human being," Garcetti said. "We can take a shower we can catch up with folks, can maybe have a place to put your things so you got to go to a job interview you haven't been able to do while living on the street."Members of the City Council have pledged to put a minimum of 222 new units in neighborhoods across Los Angeles over the next two years. But some council members acknowledge it will be difficult to place shelters in some neighborhoods.Council president Herb Wesson said "Yes, NIMBYism is shrinking but NIMBYism is still there and we want to say to those that live in Los Angeles the rest of the Angelenos, to be part of our team."