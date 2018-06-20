EL PASO, Texas (KABC) --Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is one of several U.S. mayors set to gather at a Texas detention facility to demand family reunification amid the Trump administration's treatment of immigrants.
Garcetti will visit a facility near El Paso, Texas, and join a bipartisan group of mayors from more than a dozen U.S. cities.
The purpose of the trip will be to condemn the separation of immigrant children from their parents when detained illegally crossing the U.S. border, a policy that was halted when Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors organized the trip, which was announced prior to Wednesday's executive order.