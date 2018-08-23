POLITICS

Los Angeles seeks injunction against Justice Department over anti-gang program funding

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration Wednesday over federal funding for anti-gang programs. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration Wednesday over federal funding for anti-gang programs.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to stop the Justice Department from imposing immigration enforcement rules on the city in order for it to receive money for the programs.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Justice allows cities and states to apply for Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants, which provide funding to support law enforcement efforts that reduce gang activity.

Since 1997 - with the exception of 2017 - Los Angeles received more than $1 million in funding each year.

But last July, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced new conditions for grant applicants that requires jurisdictions to cooperate with federal immigration laws or they would not be eligible for funding.

Feuer said those requirements were unlawful and "potentially unconstitutional."

The city also filed a similar lawsuit last year over those new requirements and won the injunction. The case will be looked over by a U.S. district court judge in September.
