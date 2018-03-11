POLITICS

LA students call for stricter gun control in advance of national march

Los Angeles students took to the streets in Studio City on Sunday to promote national efforts for stricter gun-control laws. (KABC)

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
With a national demonstration planned Wednesday, local students took to the streets in Studio City on Sunday to promote the effort for stricter gun-control laws.

A small but determined group of middle schoolers and their parents took to the streets to speak out against gun violence. Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian joined the group.

These young protesters are joining the movement sparked by the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The group gathered at Laurel Canyon and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City to call for stricter gun laws across the country.

"We may not go to the school that fell victim to the recent shooting, but we are there to support them," said march organizer River Simard. "As far as we are concerned, we are Parkland students.

Following the deadly rampage in Florida students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas high, where the gunfire rang out, held a massive march and protest.

On Wednesday there is a call for a nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence.

The 17-minute walkout - one minute for each of the 17 students and staff killed - is sparking concern from school districts across the country.

Some are taking a hard line saying students who leave will be suspended. Other districts are working with students to express their First Amendment rights.

The LAUSD says it is organizing on-campus activities so students can honor the walkout but the district is asking students not to leave campus.
