L.A. sues maker of product that claims to protect homes from wildfires

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles is suing a company that sells a product that claims to protect homes from wildfires.City Attorney Mike Feuer says the product, made by Marina del Rey-based Sun Fire Defense, isn't as effective as advertised.He also contends it contains chemicals that are on the state's list of prohibited substances."Our expert tested both treated and untreated wood," Feuer said. "And in the course of that test found that the untreated wood and the treated wood performed about the same."At least 35 people in Los Angeles have purchased the product.So far, Sun Fire Defense has not responded to the suit.