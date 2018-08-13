EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

LADWP launching $100M program to help homeowners with insulation, Garcetti says

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti answered viewer questions on Eyewitness Newsmakers.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is starting up a $100 million home insulation program.

Speaking on Eyewitness Newsmakers, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said the new program will give $20 million a year for the next five years to provide insulation for homes that need it to save costs on air conditioning and heating.

"I want to reduce our energy usage," he said.

The program will be similar to the utility's lawn rebate program.

Garcetti took part in a recent announcement on the Aliso Canyon gas leak settlement - the largest gas leak in U.S. history.

The citizens "will finally get the health study they deserve," said the mayor, describing the nearly $120 million settlement.

While the operator of the storage facility says it is safe, there is still an unsettled civil lawsuit with 9,000 plaintiffs who live in and near Porter Ranch who say it is not.
The state's fires prompted a question about code enforcement on hillside brush clearance in the Hollywood Hills and other urban hillsides.

"This is not extreme weather anymore. This is normal weather and we have to prepare for that," said Garcetti. He reminded viewers to clear brush around their homes. He also said that during Red Flag alerts, no one is allowed to be in the canyons.

With two tragic civilian deaths in LAPD confrontations, the mayor applauded the swift release of body camera video.

"Releasing the video has been a positive step," he said, adding that the public can see the difficult decisions that officers have to make. He also talked about ongoing questions for better equipment and more training.

The city teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, has called for a strike authorization vote over its contract impasse with LAUSD, the nation's second-largest school district.

Garcetti said he would offer his help with mediation.

There had been an urgent call for city animal shelter adoptions and foster volunteers to avoid euthanasia for overcrowding.

A number of hoarding cases had filled the six shelters. Since the call went out to make space in the shelters, 880 dogs and cats have been adopted, Garcetti said. There are still hundreds of animals waiting for homes. More information is available at Los Angeles Animal Services

Housing was the topic of several viewer questions on this Ask the Mayor Program. Some said there wan't enough subsidized housing but there was enough low cost.

Others said there was enough Section 8 but not enough affordable housing. But the thorny issue of short-term rentals and their effect on available apartments had the mayor calling for action on the so-called apartels.

"We need to fix the loophole," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicseyewitness newsmakerseric garcettiLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
CA's Prop 6 to repeal state's gas tax draws strong opinions
LA mayor looks for solutions on city power outages
Inglewood mayor says housing still a bargain in booming city
More eyewitness newsmakers
POLITICS
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Trump lashes out at 'lowlife' Omarosa over book, tapes
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
Ex-aid Omarosa claims Trump often used racial slur
More Politics
Top Stories
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Florida man charged in fatal 'stand your ground' shooting
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
Pilot killed in Sylmar plane crash ID'd Disney employee
LASD deputy to plead guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge
Show More
Yosemite Valley to reopen following Ferguson Fire
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
FDA approves marketing for pregnancy prevention app
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering CA professor
Trump lashes out at 'lowlife' Omarosa over book, tapes
More News