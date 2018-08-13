LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is starting up a $100 million home insulation program.
Speaking on Eyewitness Newsmakers, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said the new program will give $20 million a year for the next five years to provide insulation for homes that need it to save costs on air conditioning and heating.
"I want to reduce our energy usage," he said.
The program will be similar to the utility's lawn rebate program.
Garcetti took part in a recent announcement on the Aliso Canyon gas leak settlement - the largest gas leak in U.S. history.
The citizens "will finally get the health study they deserve," said the mayor, describing the nearly $120 million settlement.
While the operator of the storage facility says it is safe, there is still an unsettled civil lawsuit with 9,000 plaintiffs who live in and near Porter Ranch who say it is not.
The state's fires prompted a question about code enforcement on hillside brush clearance in the Hollywood Hills and other urban hillsides.
"This is not extreme weather anymore. This is normal weather and we have to prepare for that," said Garcetti. He reminded viewers to clear brush around their homes. He also said that during Red Flag alerts, no one is allowed to be in the canyons.
With two tragic civilian deaths in LAPD confrontations, the mayor applauded the swift release of body camera video.
"Releasing the video has been a positive step," he said, adding that the public can see the difficult decisions that officers have to make. He also talked about ongoing questions for better equipment and more training.
The city teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, has called for a strike authorization vote over its contract impasse with LAUSD, the nation's second-largest school district.
Garcetti said he would offer his help with mediation.
There had been an urgent call for city animal shelter adoptions and foster volunteers to avoid euthanasia for overcrowding.
A number of hoarding cases had filled the six shelters. Since the call went out to make space in the shelters, 880 dogs and cats have been adopted, Garcetti said. There are still hundreds of animals waiting for homes. More information is available at Los Angeles Animal Services
Housing was the topic of several viewer questions on this Ask the Mayor Program. Some said there wan't enough subsidized housing but there was enough low cost.
Others said there was enough Section 8 but not enough affordable housing. But the thorny issue of short-term rentals and their effect on available apartments had the mayor calling for action on the so-called apartels.
"We need to fix the loophole," he said.