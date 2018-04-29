POLITICS

Lawndale files appeal of South Bay Galleria makeover

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The city of Lawndale has a problem with the proposed makeover of the South Bay Galleria.


The city has filed an appeal against the Redondo Beach Planning Commission's approval of the project.

According to the appeal, Lawndale alleges the Environmental Impact Report didn't accurately measure the impact of traffic.

Lawndale also takes issue with Redondo Beach granting a height variance for the project.

Two additional appeals were filed this week by Redondo Beach resident Doug Boswell and the nonprofit Golden State Environmental Justice Alliance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmallRedondo BeachLawndaleLos Angeles County
POLITICS
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News