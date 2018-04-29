Lawndale files appeal of South Bay Galleria makeover

The city of Lawndale has a problem with the proposed makeover of the South Bay Galleria.The city has filed an appeal against the Redondo Beach Planning Commission's approval of the project.According to the appeal, Lawndale alleges the Environmental Impact Report didn't accurately measure the impact of traffic.Lawndale also takes issue with Redondo Beach granting a height variance for the project.Two additional appeals were filed this week by Redondo Beach resident Doug Boswell and the nonprofit Golden State Environmental Justice Alliance.