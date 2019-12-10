Politics

Democrats unveil 2 impeachment articles against President Donald Trump

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON -- House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Donald Trump - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- pushing toward historic votes over charges he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, flanked by the chairmen of the impeachment inquiry committees, stood at the Capitol in what she called a "solemn act.'' Voting is expected in a matter of days in the Judiciary Committee and by Christmas in the full House.

"He endangers our democracy, he endangers our national security," said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the Judiciary chairman announcing the charges before a portrait of George Washington. "Our next election is at risk... That is why we must act now."

The charges unveiled Tuesday stem from Trump's pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country.

Trump tweeted ahead of the announcement that impeaching a president with a record like his would be "sheer Political Madness!"

The outcome, though, appears increasingly set as the House prepares for voting, as it has only three times in history against a U.S. president.

In drafting the articles of impeachment, Pelosi is facing a legal and political challenge of balancing the views of her majority while hitting the Constitution's bar of "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

Some liberal lawmakers wanted more expansive charges encompassing the findings from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Centrist Democrats preferred to keep the impeachment articles more focused on Trump's actions toward Ukraine. House Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.impeachmentdonald trumpukrainehouse of representativesu.s. & worldpoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Simi Valley home
Man found beaten, bloody on Tustin street after possible carjacking
Rescue crews searching Mount Baldy for missing Irvine hiker
Tesla Cybertruck spotted on the 405 Freeway
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dead at 61
Teacher asks students to 'set your price for a slave'
Pre-made salad kits recalled; linked to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Show More
ICE defends creation of fake university to fight visa fraud
Family holds vigil 1 year after fatal Torrance police shooting
Man rescued after falling into abandoned well in Simi Valley
East LA Latinas create surfing community for Latinos
Vandalism at Lake Elsinore skate park may lead to its closure
More TOP STORIES News