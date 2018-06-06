Personalize your weather by entering a location.
PRIMARY ELECTION
Live California primary election results
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The polls are officially closed in California, and the vote tallies are rolling in.
Get the results from every primary race you care about on ABC7's live election results page.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
