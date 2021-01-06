Congress begins electoral vote certification process after Capitol stormed by Trump supporters; woman shot, killed | WATCH LIVE

One gun shot victim rushed out of the US Capitol, active CPR in progress. pic.twitter.com/Bjb6aPOlrF — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON -- Congressional lawmakers convened Wednesday night after a nearly four-hour violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.Republican were among the congressional leaders, including Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell and James Imhoff, who took the podium in the Senate chamber and decried the violence that took place earlier in the day at the Capitol.Multiple Republican senators have reversed course and now say they won't object to congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden's win.Loeffler said that the "violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress" were a "direct attack" on the "sanctity of the American democratic process."All three had previously signed on to Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud to explain his defeat. Loeffler has just days left in her term. She lost her Senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock earlier Wednesday.Officials declared the U.S. Capitol complex "secure."At least one woman was shot and killed, though it's not clear who pulled the trigger during the chaotic scene.A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.The National Guard and state and federal police were called in for control, and the mayor of Washington imposed a rare evening curfew.The nation's elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and donned gas marks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power.The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington to protest Congress' formal approval of Biden's victory. Some Republican lawmakers were in the midst of raising objections to the results on his behalf when the proceedings were abruptly halted by the mob.Multiple sources told ABC News that there have been discussions among some members of Trump's cabinet and some of his allies about the 25th amendment, which can be used by members of the cabinet to remove President Trump from office.It was not clear how extensive these conversations have been, or if Vice President Pence is supportive of such action, ABC News reported.Other than a pair of tweets and that minute-long video, Trump was largely disengaged from the occupation of a main seat of the nation's government.Together, the protests and the GOP election objections amounted to an almost unthinkable challenge to American democracy and exposed the depths of the divisions that have coursed through the country during Trump's four years in office. Though the efforts to block Biden from being sworn in on Jan. 20 were sure to fail, the support Trump has received for his efforts to overturn the election results have badly strained the nation's democratic guardrails.Congress reconvened hours later, vowing to finish confirming the Electoral College vote for Biden's election, even if it took all night.Vice President Mike Pence, reopening the session, directly addressed the demonstrators: "You did not win."The president gave his supporters a boost into action Wednesday morning at a rally outside the White House, where he urged them to march to the Capitol. He spent much of the afternoon in his private dining room off the Oval Office watching scenes of the violence on television. At the urging of his staff, he reluctantly issued a pair of tweets and a taped video telling his supporters it was time to "go home in peace" - yet he still said he backed their cause.A somber President-elect Biden, two weeks away from being inaugurated, said American democracy was "under unprecedented assault," a sentiment echoed by many in Congress, including some Republicans. Former President George W. Bush said he watched the events in "disbelief and dismay."The domed Capitol building has for centuries been the scene of protests and occasional violence. But Wednesday's events were particularly astounding both because they unfolded at least initially with the implicit blessing of the president and because of the underlying goal of overturning the results of a free and fair presidential election.Tensions were already running high when lawmakers gathered early Wednesday afternoon for the constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, in which Biden defeated Trump, 306-232. Despite pleas from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, more than 150 GOP lawmakers planned to support objections to some of the results, though lacking evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.Trump spent the lead-up to the proceedings publicly hectoring Pence, who had a largely ceremonial role in the proceedings, to aid the effort. He tweeted on Wednesday: "Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!"But Pence, in a statement shortly before presiding, defied Trump, saying he could not claim "unilateral authority" to reject the electoral votes that make Biden president.Shortly after the first GOP objections, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. Lawmakers were told to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda. Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., told reporters he was in the House chamber when rioters began storming it. Security officers "made us all get down, you could see that they were fending off some sort of assault, it looked like. They had a piece of furniture up against the door, the door, the entry to the floor from the Rotunda, and they had guns pulled," Peters said."And they just told us to take our pins off," he added, referring to lapel pins members wear so Capitol Police can quickly identify them. Then the lawmakers were evacuated.Staff members grabbed the boxes of Electoral College votes as the evacuation took place. Otherwise, said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., the ballots likely would have been destroyed by the protesters.Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, attending the session, was among those ushered to safety.As soon as they left, protesters roamed the halls shouting, "Where are they?" One got on the Senate dais and yelled, "Trump won that election."More than a dozen people were arrested.Trump supporters posting on internet forums popular with far-right fringe elements celebrated the chaos. Messages posted on one turned from profane frustration over the content of Trump's speech to glee when supporters stormed the building. At least one leading figure was livestreaming video from inside the Capitol during the siege.The mob's storming of Congress prompted bipartisan outrage, mostly from Democrats but from Republicans as well, as lawmakers accused Trump of fomenting the violence with his relentless falsehoods about election fraud. Several suggested that Trump be prosecuted for a crime, which seems unlikely two weeks from when his term expires."I think Donald Trump probably should be brought up on treason for something like this," Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., told reporters. "This is how a coup is started. And this is how democracy dies."Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who's at times clashed with Trump, issued a written statement saying, "Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the President's addiction to constantly stoking division."Despite Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.The Pentagon said about 1,100 District of Columbia National Guard members were being mobilized to help support law enforcement at the Capitol. More than a dozen people were arrested.As darkness began to set in, law enforcement officials worked their way toward the protesters, using percussion grenades to try to clear the area around the Capitol. Big clouds of tear gas were visible. Police in full riot gear moved down the steps, clashing with demonstrators.Pence was closely watched as he stepped onto the dais to preside over the first joint session in the House chamber.Pence had a largely ceremonial role, opening the sealed envelopes from the states after they are carried in mahogany boxes used for the occasion, and reading the results aloud. But he was under growing pressure from Trump to overturn the will of the voters and tip the results in the president's favor, despite having no legal power to affect the outcome."Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.But Pence, in a statement shortly before presiding, defied Trump, saying he could not claim "unilateral authority" to reject the electoral votes that make Biden president.