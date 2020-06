George Floyd's brother Philonise among 12 to testify at House police brutality hearing

EMBED >More News Videos House and Senate Democrats held a moment of silence at the Capitol's Emancipation Hall, reading the names of George Floyd and others killed. They then knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds - now a symbol of police brutality and violence - the length of time prosecutors say Floyd was pinned under a white police officer's knee before he died.

EMBED >More News Videos Protesters are pushing to "defund the police" over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. Their chant has become a rallying cry - and a stick for President Donald Trump to use on Democrats as he portrays them as soft on crime.

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights

Chief Art Acevedo, president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association

Pastor Darrell Scott, pastor at New Spirit Revival Center

Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

Paul Butler, the Albert Brick Professor in Law at Georgetown Law School

Angela Underwood Jacobs, sister of a Federal Protective Services officer who was killed during protests in Oakland, California

Ben Crump, civil rights attorney representing the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor

Ron Davis, chair of the legislative committee for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Daniel Bongino, host of the Dan Bongino Show

Phillip Goff, co-founder and president of the Center for Policing Equity

Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League

WASHINGTON -- George Floyd's brother is one of several expected to speak at the House Judiciary Committee's first hearing on racial injustice as Democrats are proposing a far-reaching overhaul of America's police procedures and accountability.Philonise Floyd will appear alongside civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, a former Secret Service agent and the sister of a federal law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning. The 12 witnesses will appear both in person and virtually.The hearing is designed "to examine the crisis of racial profiling, police brutality and lost trust between police departments and the communities they serve," according to the committee's website.This comes one day after George Floyd's memorial service in Houston , the last chance for loved ones to say goodbye as his death two weeks ago continues to stoke protests in America and beyond over racial injustice."We will get justice. We will get it. We will not let this door close," Philonise Floyd said through tears at the memorial service.The Justice in Policing Act, the most ambitious law enforcement reform from Congress in years, would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force incidents and ban police choke holds, among other changes. Overall, the bill seeks to provide greater transparency of police behavior in several ways."The world is witnessing the birth of a new movement in this country," said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., a co-author with House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.President Donald Trump is conflating it with outside efforts to "abolish the police" and says the Democrats have "gone crazy."Despite Trump's "law and order" approach to demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, Republicans in Congress are quickly, if quietly, trying to craft legislation to change police practices and accountability."I think we should all be optimistic right now," Sen. Tim Scott, the only black GOP senator, told reporters at the Capitol. "We have no reason not to be."The full list of witnesses scheduled to speak at Wednesday's hearing are: