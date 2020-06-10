George Floyd's brother Philonise among 12 to testify at House police brutality hearing

Philonise Floyd will appear alongside civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, a former Secret Service agent and the sister of a federal law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning. The 12 witnesses will appear both in person and virtually.
The hearing is designed "to examine the crisis of racial profiling, police brutality and lost trust between police departments and the communities they serve," according to the committee's website.
This comes one day after George Floyd's memorial service in Houston, the last chance for loved ones to say goodbye as his death two weeks ago continues to stoke protests in America and beyond over racial injustice.
"We will get justice. We will get it. We will not let this door close," Philonise Floyd said through tears at the memorial service.
The Justice in Policing Act, the most ambitious law enforcement reform from Congress in years, would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force incidents and ban police choke holds, among other changes. Overall, the bill seeks to provide greater transparency of police behavior in several ways.
"The world is witnessing the birth of a new movement in this country," said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., a co-author with House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
President Donald Trump is conflating it with outside efforts to "abolish the police" and says the Democrats have "gone crazy."
Despite Trump's "law and order" approach to demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, Republicans in Congress are quickly, if quietly, trying to craft legislation to change police practices and accountability.
"I think we should all be optimistic right now," Sen. Tim Scott, the only black GOP senator, told reporters at the Capitol. "We have no reason not to be."
The full list of witnesses scheduled to speak at Wednesday's hearing are:
- Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother
- Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights
- Chief Art Acevedo, president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association
- Pastor Darrell Scott, pastor at New Spirit Revival Center
- Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.
- Paul Butler, the Albert Brick Professor in Law at Georgetown Law School
- Angela Underwood Jacobs, sister of a Federal Protective Services officer who was killed during protests in Oakland, California
- Ben Crump, civil rights attorney representing the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor
- Ron Davis, chair of the legislative committee for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
- Daniel Bongino, host of the Dan Bongino Show
- Phillip Goff, co-founder and president of the Center for Policing Equity
- Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League
The Associated Press contributed to this report.