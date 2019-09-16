Politics

Gov. Newsom plans action amid vaping illness rise: WATCH

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's taking action amid health concerns from vaping.

Newsom will announce an executive action Monday related to flavored e-cigarettes and cannabis oils.

Hundreds of people nationwide have come down with serious lung illness related to vaping cannabis-based oils. California has seen 63 such cases.

Flavored e-cigarettes are also contributing to a rise in youth smoking.

The Democratic governor's action comes after President Donald Trump announced plans for the federal government to ban many e-cigarette flavors.

In New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced efforts to outlaw the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. In neighboring New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has created a task force to come up with recommendations for addressing health issues from vaping.
