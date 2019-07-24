Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno County to sign $130 million drinking water bill: WATCH LIVE

FRESNO, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom will visit the city of Sanger in Fresno County on Wednesday to sign a new bill designed to help fund safe and affordable drinking water.The bill will allocate up to $130 million dollars a year to safe drinking water projects.During his visit to Sanger, Newsom will talk with families who lack access to clean water.Nearly 1 million Californians do not have access to safe drinking water, the governor's office said. Some schools have shut down drinking fountains due to contamination.