Harris will warn Georgians to be suspect of Trump's record, an official said.

Harris speaks about abortion in Georgia, seeking to tie deaths of two women to Trump policies | LIVE

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday is delivering her first abortion speech in Atlanta, where she will address the deaths of two Georgia women who, according to a senior campaign official, highlight the "dangerous consequences" of what Harris calls "Trump Abortion Bans."

Reproductive rights have been one of the driving issues of the Harris' campaign. Her team launched a "reproductive freedom" bus tour in early September with their first stop in Palm Beach County, former President Donald Trump's backyard.

According to that same senior official, Harris plans to warn Georgians to not believe what the campaign describes as Trump's flip-flopping record regarding abortion -- noting that, if given the chance, he would ban abortion nationwide.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris joins Oprah Winfrey at Oprah's Unite for America Live Streaming event, Sept. 19, 2024 in Farmington Hills, Mich. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Trump during this month's debate noted that he had returned the regulation of abortion care to state governments, saying it should be up to the states to decide. He would not commit during the debate to vetoing a potential federal abortion ban if it came to his desk as president. Instead, he said that situation would not arise.

Harris on Friday plans to speak about two women who died in 2022. Amber Thurman and Candi Miller's deaths were a direct result of Georgia's six-week ban, according to reporting by ProPublica. The Georgia ban went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

Thurman died two weeks after the Georgia ban was passed in 2022, after waiting 20 hours in a suburban Atlanta hospital for an incomplete abortion, according to the report. Miller died after declining to seek medical care for complications from abortion medication, the report said.

Thurman's family appeared on Oprah Winfrey's "Unite for America" live-streamed event that featured Harris on Thursday. In one of the more emotional moments of the program, her mother, Shanette Williams, tearfully proclaimed that she would not let her daughter become a "statistic."

"Initially, I did not want the public to know my pain," Williams recounted through tears. "I wanted to go through in silence. But I realized that it was selfish. I want y'all to know that Amber was not a statistic. She was loved by a family, a strong family, and we would have done whatever to get my baby, our baby, the help that she needed."

Georgia is a key battleground state that Biden narrowly won in 2020, beating former Trump by about 12,000 votes. Recognizing that she could not only rely on voters in the metro-Atlanta area to keep the state blue, Harris visited rural counties in southeastern Georgia during a two-day swing that culminated in a rally in Savannah.

Currently, Harris is neck-and-neck with Trump in the polls in the state, according to 538's average. Trump leads by a one-point margin in Georgia, with 48% compared to Harris' 47%.

The vice president is scheduled to head to Madison, Wisconsin, for a rally later on Friday evening.