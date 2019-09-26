Whistleblower complaint at center of Trump probe released; Acting intel boss testifying

WASHINGTON -- White House officials sought to "lock down" records of a phone call in which President Donald Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a secret whistleblower complaint made public Thursday.
The document was released ahead of scheduled testimony from Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence.
READ: Redacted whistleblower complaint
House Democrats who are now mulling Trump's impeachment are hoping Maguire will explain why he withheld the intelligence community whistleblower's complaint from Congress for weeks. Maguire will then go behind closed doors to speak to the Senate intelligence panel.
The complaint is at least in part related to the July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump prodded Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Biden. The White House released a rough transcript of that call Wednesday morning.
The White house claims the intelligence whistleblower's complaint "shows nothing improper." Press secretary Stephanie Grisham argues the complaint "is nothing more than a collection of third-hand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings."
Grisham adds that Trump released a rough transcript of his call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday "because he has nothing to hide."
Grisham says, "The White House will continue to push back on the hysteria and false narratives being peddled by Democrats and many in the main stream media."
House Democrats who are now mulling Trump's impeachment are hoping that Maguire will explain why he withheld the intelligence community whistleblower's complaint from Congress for weeks. Maguire will then go behind closed doors to speak to the Senate intelligence panel.
RELATED: What is an impeachment inquiry? A look at the impeachment process
House Democrats emerging from a secure room would not divulge details of the classified document, but described it as disturbing and urgent. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said it "exposed serious wrongdoing" and "certainly provides information for the committee to follow up with others."
California Rep. Eric Swalwell told CNN that the whistleblower "laid out a lot of other documents and witnesses who were subjects in this matter."
The complaint showed the whistleblower learned details of the call from White House officials, according to one person familiar with the complaint who was granted anonymity to discuss it.
Another such person said the lawmakers did not learn the identity of the whistleblower.
A Democratic member of the panel, Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, said the whistleblower "lays out the situation very logically" and "is both acknowledging the things that he or she knows and doesn't know, which is a hallmark of a credible document."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - who on Tuesday fully endorsed an impeachment investigation in light of the Ukraine revelations - and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also viewed the complaint. Schumer said he is even "more worried" now than he was before reading it and "there are huge numbers of facts crying out for investigation."
Most Republicans were quiet or defended the president as they left the secure rooms. But at least one Republican said he was concerned by what he had read.
"Republicans ought not to be rushing to circle the wagons and say there's no 'there there' when there's obviously a lot that's very troubling there," said Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, a GOP member of the Senate intelligence panel who has been an occasional critic of Trump. He added that "Democrats ought not be using words like 'impeach' before they knew anything about the actual substance."
Trump, whose administration had earlier balked at turning over the complaint, said Wednesday afternoon that "I fully support transparency on the so-called whistleblower information" and that he had communicated that position to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
The rough transcript released by the White House on Wednesday showed that Trump prodded Zelenskiy to work with the U.S. attorney general and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.
Lawmakers said they needed to see the complaint, not just the memo about the call, as they investigate the president and whether his actions were inappropriate. Pelosi on Tuesday said that if Trump abused his presidential powers, it would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office."
The unidentified whistleblower first submitted a complaint to Michael Atkinson, the U.S. government's intelligence inspector general, in August. Maguire then blocked release of the complaint to Congress, citing issues of presidential privilege and saying the complaint did not deal with an "urgent concern." Atkinson disagreed, but said his hands were tied.
Atkinson, who met privately with House lawmakers last week, will talk behind closed doors to the Senate intelligence panel Thursday.
The House and Senate committees have also invited the whistleblower to testify, but it is uncertain whether the person will appear and whether his or her identity could be adequately protected without Maguire's blessing. Schiff said Wednesday morning that Maguire still had not provided any instructions on how that could happen.
The whistleblower is prepared to speak privately before the Senate and House intelligence committees but the person's lawyers want to first ensure that they have the appropriate security clearances so that they can be present for any meeting, according to correspondence reviewed by The Associated Press.
"Legal representation is imperative in these matters," Andrew Bakaj wrote in a letter Wednesday to Maguire.
A separate letter to Maguire from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff makes a similar request for "appropriate security clearances" for the lawyers.
Whistleblower complaint at center of Trump probe released; Acting intel boss testifying
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News