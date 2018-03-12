Local students to unite for anti-gun protests in LA this month

Local students from March for Our Lives Los Angeles spoke out Monday about a student-led effort to stop gun violence. They plan to hold a massive march in Southern California on the 24th of this month.Rich Castaldo will stand in spirit because he can't stand physically. His ability to do so was taken away from him 19 years ago in the Columbine High School massacre."I'm famous because of America's greatest natural resource, and that's school shootings," Castaldo said.He is lending his voice with other victims of gun violence and supporters of gun control announcing plans for a national march next week."We refuse to continue watching our peers die around us while Congress debates about whether or not our lives are worth it," said student organizer Gavin Pierce.Since the Parkland School Shooting, students have led the charge, demanding Congress make changes to current gun laws."March for Our Lives Los Angeles calls for common sense gun reform on a national level, this includes closing the gun show loophole, a ban on assault weapons, a ban on bump stocks," said student organizer Jessica Flaum.On Wednesday, students across the nation plan to join together in a 17-minute walkout in honor of the 17 victims killed in Parkland.L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer showed support for the students hoping to make a change."Now is the time to keep pressure up, to engage with students across America," he said. "Those students across America are going to galvanize adults across America."L.A. March for Our Lives will take place March 24 at 9 a.m., starting at Pershing Square and ending at 2 p.m. at Grand Park in downtown L.A.