POLITICS

Local students to unite for anti-gun protests in LA this month

EMBED </>More Videos

Local students from March for Our Lives Los Angeles spoke out Monday about a student-led effort to stop gun violence. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Local students from March for Our Lives Los Angeles spoke out Monday about a student-led effort to stop gun violence. They plan to hold a massive march in Southern California on the 24th of this month.

Rich Castaldo will stand in spirit because he can't stand physically. His ability to do so was taken away from him 19 years ago in the Columbine High School massacre.

"I'm famous because of America's greatest natural resource, and that's school shootings," Castaldo said.

He is lending his voice with other victims of gun violence and supporters of gun control announcing plans for a national march next week.

"We refuse to continue watching our peers die around us while Congress debates about whether or not our lives are worth it," said student organizer Gavin Pierce.

Since the Parkland School Shooting, students have led the charge, demanding Congress make changes to current gun laws.

"March for Our Lives Los Angeles calls for common sense gun reform on a national level, this includes closing the gun show loophole, a ban on assault weapons, a ban on bump stocks," said student organizer Jessica Flaum.

On Wednesday, students across the nation plan to join together in a 17-minute walkout in honor of the 17 victims killed in Parkland.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer showed support for the students hoping to make a change.

"Now is the time to keep pressure up, to engage with students across America," he said. "Those students across America are going to galvanize adults across America."

L.A. March for Our Lives will take place March 24 at 9 a.m., starting at Pershing Square and ending at 2 p.m. at Grand Park in downtown L.A.

To find out if schools in your area are taking part, visit actionnetwork.org and enter your zip code.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun violencegun controlstudentsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News