Long Beach police arrest man for online threat against Bernie Sanders campaign rally

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Huntington Park man was arrested Monday on suspicion of making an online threat against an upcoming presidential campaign rally in Long Beach were Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak, authorities said.

Rafael Guzman, 27, was booked for criminal threats and threatening a public officer, a statement from the Long Beach Police Department said. He was released after posting $50,000 bail.

"We take all potential threats of violence very seriously and thoroughly investigate all reported incidents," said Police Chief Robert Luna. "Our department will remain vigilant and continue to be visible to ensure the safety of our community."

Sanders is set to appear at a 7 p.m. event Tuesday at Long Beach City College, according to his campaign's official website.

