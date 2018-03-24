EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3256044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A young gun control activist from South L.A. stood out as she spoke at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C.

Rich Costaldo, a survivor of the Columbine High School mass shooting, was among the thousands who demonstrated in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles as part of the March for Our Lives demonstrations happening across the country on Saturday.Survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, organized the day of marches.Organizers are calling for changes in gun laws and an end to school shootings. Some local students even traveled to Washington D.C. to take part in the march there. South L.A. native Edna Chavez was one of several students who spoke.Southern California students say those from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School inspired them to get involved."When I saw these Parkland students standing up, and people were really listening to them, it felt like this time was different, that something was going to change, and the fact that it was student-led really inspired me to get involved," said student Jessica Flaum.Rich Costaldo, a survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, attended the march in L.A."I was shot eight times. It's horrifying and upsetting every time it happens. I think if we keep the pressure up, something is going to change," he said.Activist Mimi joined the march to honor the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. She held photos of all 20 kids whose lives were taken by a gunman. She said she admires the adults who took a stand with their young children."It's just astonishing how many people turned out all the young kids, especially parents bringing super young kids, so I give them my admiration," she said.According to Mayor Eric Garcetti, more than 55,000 people participated in the L.A. March.No arrests were made at the event, which prompted only three medical-related calls and one report of a "suspicious package that was later deemed personal property," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet."That is what we like to call, SUCCESS!" the agency added. "This truly is the City of Angels."The rally began near Pershing Square at 9 a.m. and the march moved to Grand Park, where there were speakers and performers. Speakers included students and survivors of previous mass shootings like Columbine, Las Vegas and the Seal Beach salon shooting.